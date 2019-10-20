Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take off for six weeks 'family time'

To spend some quality 'much-needed family time' the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take around six weeks off at the end of the year. The royals' time would be spending time both in the UK and the US where they are likely to celebrate Thanksgiving, reported People magazine.

"The Duke and the Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a royal source told the outlet. Moreover, it is also being speculated that the couple is likely to move to Africa as Prince Harry said in a new documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' that Cape Town would be "an amazing place" for them and baby Archie to live.

"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment. We've just come from Cape Town. That would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves," the royal said in the film. The documentary which is scheduled to open on ITV in the UK on Sunday also sheds light on the troubles that the couple faced as the new parents in the last year.

"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," Meghan said. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It's um ...yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she continued.

After their Africa visit, Prince Harry released a statement criticising British media for continuously targeting his wife. "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," the statement read. (ANI)

