Maha polls: Bollywood celebrities cast vote

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit Nene, stepped out of their residences in Mumbai on Monday to cast vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Aamir Khan and his filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao cast their votes in St Anne's High School at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

"What I thought are important issues, I kept that in mind and voted. I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers. Every citizen of Maharashtra should come out to cast vote and take part in this process," Khan told reporters. Shah Rukh, along with wife Gauri, voted at a polling booth in Mount Mary area later in the day, which also saw other Bollywood biggies turned up, including Salman Khan.

Voting was held between 7 am and 6 pm. Other celebrities who got their finger inked are veteran writer-poet Gulzar, actors Paresh Rawal, Preity Zinta, Richa Chadha, John Abraham, Renuka Shahne, Govinda, Urmila Matondkar, Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh along with actor-wife Genelia D'Souza voted in Latur district. He took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of the duo, writing, "Go exercise your right!! Go Vote!" Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, actor Lara Dutta, actor-turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan, veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure also came out to cast their votes.

As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 Assembly seats of the state. Mumbai, which comprises the total 36 assembly segments, is traditionally known for recording low voting percentage.

Out of the 36 constituencies, 10 are located in the island city while the rest 26 are scattered across suburbs. In the 2014 assembly elections, a voter turnout of 52 per cent was recorded in Mumbai..

