BJP candidates in North and South Goa constituencies submit nomination forms

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Shripad Naik and Pallavi Dempo on Tuesday filed their nominations for elections to the North Goa and South Goa seats respectively. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who accompanied Naik and Dempo during the filing of their nominations, expressed confidence that the BJP will win both the seats in the coastal state by huge margins.

Pallavi Dempo, the executive director of Dempo Industries, filed her nomination before the returning officer at the Mathany Saldanha complex (administrative building) at Margao in South Goa.

She was accompanied by CM Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and hundreds of supporters.

The South Goa Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Congress' Francisco Sardinha.

Dempo is pitted against Viriato Fernandes of the Congress. North Goa MP Shripad Naik filed his papers at the collectorate in state capital Panaji in the presence of CM Sawant and Tanavade. Naik said he is getting an overwhelming response from voters and has completed one round of campaigning. The parliamentarian is pitted against Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap.

Sawant said in Panaji that the BJP will win both the seats in Goa. ''We will win by a margin of one lakh votes in North Goa and by 60,000 votes in South Goa,'' he said.

Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given various guarantees in the party's manifesto. ''The people of Goa have also given the guarantee that they will elect both the BJP candidates,'' he said.

The Lok Sabha polls in Goa will be held in a single phase on May 7.

