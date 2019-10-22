Showtime's 'Yellowjackets' casts Melanie Lynskey in pivotal part

Actor Melanie Lynskey is set to play one of the lead roles in Showtime's drama pilot "Yellowjackets". According to Variety, the show focuses on a team of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.

It chronicles their transformation from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later. Lynskey will play Shauna Sheridan, one of the few survivors of the plane crash.

The pilot will get into production later this year. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have created the series and will also executive produce and serve as showrunners.

Karyn Kusama is attached to direct the co-production between Showtime and eOne.

