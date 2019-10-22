Justin Bieber's recent post for wife Hailey is taking the Internet by storm

It seems that pop-icon Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing over his wife Haily Baldwin and his recent post is a proof of the same. Early Tuesday morning, the 25-year-old husband gave his wife a sweet shout-out on social media.

The pop star shared a new sizzling picture of his wife from their wedding rehearsal dinner at the Moreland Landing. "SEXY WIFEY ALERT FAVORITE HUMAN EVER," the singer captioned the snap, which showed Baldwin smiling up at Bieber as she sat aboard a speedboat that took them to the dinner venue.

In the picture, fans are able to catch another look at Baldwin's custom, Vivienne Westwood, off-the-shoulder mini dress. The corseted ivory piece was made with organically produced, eco-friendly and cruelty-free peace silk -- which allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon, according to the brand -- from Westwood's couture collection, reported People magazine. "The special mini dress was custom-made especially for Hailey at the Vivienne Westwood London atelier," the brand had said in a release during the time of the lavish wedding.

The 22-year-old model completed her ravishing look with matching ivory stilettos with ribbon bows wrapped around each ankle, a 20.3-carat diamond pendant Messika necklace and diamond stud earrings. (ANI)

Also Read: Here's how Justin Bieber's mother feels after his wedding to Hailey Baldwin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)