Damian Chazelle, Olivia Hamilton expecting first child

Filmmaker Damian Chazelle and wife Olivia Hamilton are set to welcome their first child together. The news was shared by Hamilton, 32, on Instagram where she recently posted photos from her trip to Rattlesnake Canyon with Chazelle.

On Tuesday, Hamilton shared a photo with friends Lauren Rodman and Yas Yeganegi placing their hands over her growing baby bump. "Magic hour with magic humans," she captioned the image.

Chazelle, 34, and Hamilton got married in September 2018. They had gotten engaged in October 2017. The director is best known for films such as "Whiplash", "La La Land" and "First Man".

Hamilton has made guest appearances in his films -- as an annoyed cafe customer in "La La Land" and as wife of actor Jason Clarke's character in "First Man". Chazelle was previously married to Jasmine McGlade, an executive producer on "La La Land" . They parted ways in 2014.

