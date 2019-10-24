Nawazuddin Siddiqui is most humble, easy-going person, reveals his make-up artist

Despite being a name to reckon with in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is still grounded and has no "bossy vibes" for people around him. Moreover, the actor is the "most humble and easy-going person", according to his make-up artist Sanah Kewal.

"My association with Nawaz is there for the last eight years and I have been working with him in almost every movie. He doesn't give out any bossy vibes, instead he treats us like a team. He is the most humble and easy-going person to work with," shared Kewal. Moreover, he doesn't hinder the work of others, rather he gives them the "freedom to experiment with his looks which is very amazing," Kewal added.

Kewal spilled the beans about the toil behind the 45-year old actor's upcoming look as Ramsey Baba, the exorcist who helps Harry (played by Akshay Kumar) get rid of demonic possession in the forthcoming Diwali release 'Housefull 4'. The eccentric role took over two weeks in designing and took two hours to bring it out in Nawaz through aesthetics and make-up.

"Ramsay Baba's character make-up was quite a challenge. It was very difficult as we had to prepare for three different stage looks for him in the movie," revealed the make-up artist. In his first-ever look as a ghost hunter, the 'Sacred Games' star will be seen sharing screen space with a strong cast including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, 'Housefull 4' follows a non-linear narrative and is slated to hit the big screens on Friday, October 25. (ANI)

