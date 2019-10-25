In white jammies, little Alia wishes mom Soni on her birthday

'Patakha Guddi' Alia Bhatt wished mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with an extremely adorable throwback picture from her childhood days and we are all for it. The 'Student of the Year' actor posted a picture wherein she's seen sitting in her mother's lap, posing for the picture, dressed in her white jammies.

"To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me [?] Happy Birthday Mama! ," she captioned the Instagram post. Bollywood celebs took the opportunity to send warm wishes to Soni.

'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actor Dia Mirza wished her with a comment that read, "Happy birthday my darling, wonderful @sonirazdan! I love you [?]" 'Murder 3' actor Aditi Rao Hydari also sent the birthday wishes writing, "Happy birthday [?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?] @sonirazdan.... biggest love and "

Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite beau Ranbir Singh. She also has 'RRR', which is an Indian Telugu-language period action film, in her kitty. Her 'Sadak 2' directed by father Mahesh Bhatt will release next year. (ANI)

