International Development News
Development News Edition

Michelle Obama honoured for services to military caregivers

Former US first lady Michelle Obama was awarded the Tom Hanks Caregivers Champion award for services to military caregivers at Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes gala on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:09 IST
Michelle Obama honoured for services to military caregivers
Michelle Obama. Image Credit: ANI

Former US first lady Michelle Obama was awarded the Tom Hanks Caregivers Champion award for services to military caregivers at Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes gala on Thursday. The gala honoured the people who care for military families. It is a part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's efforts to bring awareness to the nation's military caregivers, offering them both financial and emotional support.

During her speech at the event, Michelle said she first became aware of the difficulties that children and spouses of those in the military face when her husband was first running for President, reported People magazine. She said, "Not just the emotions of having your loved one in harm's way but the difficulties of building a career as you're being sent from base to base, the juggling of managing a household all alone, the underlying sense that no one outside the military community could really understand what you're going through. And I pledged then and there that if my husband was elected, I'd do what I could to support these spouses."

Earlier, the 55-year-old started a tradition of hosting military families at The White House during the holiday season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

The Supreme Court Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.The rebel Congress-JD S MLAs were disqualifie...

AfDB creates a board to enhance financing for resilience to climate change’s effects

A group of experts has been appointed by the African Development Bank to the board of a continental initiative in order to mobilize financing for resilience to the negative impacts of climate change.The African Development Bank has recently...

MG Motor delivers 700 units of Hector on Dhanteras

MG Motor India on Friday said it has delivered 700 units of its SUV Hector across the country on Dhanteras. The company said it delivered around 200 cars from a single point in Delhi-NCR, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events o...

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

Pakistan on Friday summoned Indias Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control that killed three Pakistani civilians. The Director-General South Asia SAARC Mohammad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019