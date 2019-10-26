Want to get closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him: Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGreogor has finally shared a few details about his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new television series set to air on Disney Plus. The actor played the younger Obi-Wan in George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequel films, last appearing in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith".

The character was played by veteran actor Alec Guinness in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, beginning in 1977. McGregor said the series offers an opportunity for him to explore his character's emotional state in the midst of an uncertain future for Jedi Knights after most of the Order has been hunted down and killed by Darth Vader and the Empire in "Revenge of the Sith".

"It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him -- Well, his arc will be quite interesting. I think, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It's quite something to get over," he said in an interview with Men's Journal. McGregor said he is happy he can talk about the Obi-Wan series in any capacity after being asked to keep the secret for years.

"It's a f****** massive relief. Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it." "I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I'm grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that," he added.

Obi-Wan series was announced at Disney's D23 Expo in August.

