Have been trying to get 'Sister Act 3' up and running: Whoopi Goldberg

Veteran actor-comedienne Whoopi Goldberg says she has been trying hard to get a third "Sister Act" movie. The first "Sister Act" movie, directed by Emile Ardolino, released in 1992. The sequel, helmed by Bill Duke, released in 1993. The actor, 63, will now be reprising her iconic role as Deloris van Cartier in a stage adaptation of "Sister Act" next year.

She said a lot of people have told her that the premise of the film is "dated" and young audiences won't be interested in it. "The great part of this has been – I've been trying to get Sister Act 3 up and running, and really met with a lot of resistance of people saying nobody wants to see it, it's dated, it's old," Goldberg said during an appearance on "The View".

"Sister Act! The Musical" will have a limited run at the Eventim Apollo in London from July 29 to August 30. Goldberg will be joined by Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior.

