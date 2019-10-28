Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia and fans are ardently looking forward to the announcement of its official premiere date. Here we have some latest updates on the upcoming season. Read at your own risk.

Before getting more in details for Wentworth Season 8, let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The imminent season was said to be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the Australian television drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

We all know Wentworth Season 8 will be aired during the mid of 2020. The series creators previously declared that the series would be aired until 2021. Later, they said that the series would end with Season 9.

According to Media Week, new characters are joining the impressive ensemble of actors in Wentworth Season 8 include Back of the Net actress Kate Box, Janet King actress Zoe Terakes, The Secret Life Of Us actress Jane Hall to name a few. Ann Reynolds who charms her colleagues but treats her prisoners with hard line prejudice.

"Wentworth has been the shining star of Foxtel's extensive slate of Australian dramas and we are very proud to call "action" on the new season. We are indebted to the remarkable creative talent involved and to showcase the outstanding line-up of actors who bring to life this compelling series," Foxtel executive director of Television Brian Walsh said.

"Since its debut in 2013 Wentworth has had a large and loyal worldwide following and continually attracts some of the country's finest actors and production creatives, we are thrilled to welcome Kate, Jane and Zoe on board," Walsh continued.

"Some 12 months after we wrapped series 7 it was more than a little bit exciting to see the gates of Wentworth spring open and reveal not only our beloved cast but some new faces join our incredible ensemble of acting talent. We are all so proud of the calibre of actors this production has always been able to attract – and post the first read through it was clear Kate, Jane and Zoe are already comfortable in the skin of their new roles," Fremantle Director of Scripted and Wentworth Executive Producer, Jo Porter said on Wentworth Season 8.

"Marcia Gardiner and her team of writers have shaped another exhilarating season and introduced some compelling characters that continue to draw on the legacy of Prisoner while shaping the women to reflect a contemporary Australia. Together with Pino Amenta, Marcia and our incredible writers directors, cast and crew we can't wait to get started."

Here are the names of returning cast members in Wentworth Season 8 – Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Leah Purcell, Susie Porter, Kate Jenkinson, Rarriwuy Hick, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Bernard Curry and support cast Jacquie Brennan and David de Loutour.

Wentworth Season 8 is expected to premiere in summer 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.