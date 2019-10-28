International Development News
Development News Edition

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed
We all know Wentworth Season 8 will be aired during the mid of 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia and fans are ardently looking forward to the announcement of its official premiere date. Here we have some latest updates on the upcoming season. Read at your own risk.

Before getting more in details for Wentworth Season 8, let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The imminent season was said to be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the Australian television drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

We all know Wentworth Season 8 will be aired during the mid of 2020. The series creators previously declared that the series would be aired until 2021. Later, they said that the series would end with Season 9.

According to Media Week, new characters are joining the impressive ensemble of actors in Wentworth Season 8 include Back of the Net actress Kate Box, Janet King actress Zoe Terakes, The Secret Life Of Us actress Jane Hall to name a few. Ann Reynolds who charms her colleagues but treats her prisoners with hard line prejudice.

"Wentworth has been the shining star of Foxtel's extensive slate of Australian dramas and we are very proud to call "action" on the new season. We are indebted to the remarkable creative talent involved and to showcase the outstanding line-up of actors who bring to life this compelling series," Foxtel executive director of Television Brian Walsh said.

"Since its debut in 2013 Wentworth has had a large and loyal worldwide following and continually attracts some of the country's finest actors and production creatives, we are thrilled to welcome Kate, Jane and Zoe on board," Walsh continued.

"Some 12 months after we wrapped series 7 it was more than a little bit exciting to see the gates of Wentworth spring open and reveal not only our beloved cast but some new faces join our incredible ensemble of acting talent. We are all so proud of the calibre of actors this production has always been able to attract – and post the first read through it was clear Kate, Jane and Zoe are already comfortable in the skin of their new roles," Fremantle Director of Scripted and Wentworth Executive Producer, Jo Porter said on Wentworth Season 8.

"Marcia Gardiner and her team of writers have shaped another exhilarating season and introduced some compelling characters that continue to draw on the legacy of Prisoner while shaping the women to reflect a contemporary Australia. Together with Pino Amenta, Marcia and our incredible writers directors, cast and crew we can't wait to get started."

Here are the names of returning cast members in Wentworth Season 8 – Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Leah Purcell, Susie Porter, Kate Jenkinson, Rarriwuy Hick, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Bernard Curry and support cast Jacquie Brennan and David de Loutour.

Wentworth Season 8 is expected to premiere in summer 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

The United States rejected Chinas request on Monday for 2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged U.S. failure to comply with a World Trade Organization WTO ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.WTO appeals j...

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019