Rachel Weisz to play Elizabeth Taylor in 'A Special Relationship'

Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz will portray Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor in the upcoming biopic "A Special Relationship". The film will be told from the perspective of Roger Wall, Taylor's gay assistant and friend, and chronicle her journey from being a successful movie star to activist.

Simon Beaufoy, the Academy Award-winning scriptwriter of "Slumdog Millionaire", has penned the screenplay. Filmmaker duo Bert & Bertie will direct the film, Variety reported. "Audiences are clearly fascinated by the private lives of iconic Hollywood stars," said producers, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, of See-Saw Films said.

"There is no one more iconic than Elizabeth Taylor, and Simon Beaufoy has written a role that shines a light on Elizabeth's humor and humanity, which will be beautifully brought to life through the extraordinary talents of Rachel Weisz," they added. Taylor, a winner of two Oscars, led a glamorous lifestyle but she was also known for her crusading role towards spreading awareness about AIDS in the mid-1980s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)