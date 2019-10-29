Disney ropes in Bill Condon for new 'Christmas Carol' movie

Disney is developing yet another version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with filmmaker Bill Condon. Titled "Marley", the film will tell the classic story from the eyes of protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge's deceased business partner, Jacob Marley.

Condon, who previously helmed Disney's live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast", will direct the new movie from his own script. Stephen Schwartz, the three-time Oscar-winning composer of "The Prince of Egypt" and "Pocahontas", is writing the music, reported Deadline.

Dan Jinks, Greg Yolen, and Glenn Geller will be serving as producers. Besides Disney, Apple is also working on an "A Christmas Carol" adaptation, which will feature Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the lead.

