International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.N. nuclear watchdog picks Argentina's Grossi as next chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:32 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N. nuclear watchdog picks Argentina's Grossi as next chief
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board on Tuesday picked Argentina's Rafael Grossi to become the agency's next chief, and he immediately pledged to act independently and neutrally on issues including Iran. Grossi, 58, succeeded Yukiya Amano, who died in office.

Grossi had been running neck-and-neck with Amano's former right-hand man and current acting director-general, Cornel Feruta of Romania, in repeated votes by the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of Governors until Grossi took the lead on Monday. Grossi, who had the early support of heavyweights including Brazil and the United States, reached the two-thirds of votes required on Tuesday, with 24 countries backing him. His appointment will now be signed off on by another board meeting and a wider meeting of all member states, both formalities.

"I will do my job and I think my job is to implement the mandate in a manner which is independent, which is fair, which is neutral," Grossi told reporters after the vote when asked about Iran, declining to go into specifics. Diplomats do not expect a major shift under Grossi in the IAEA's stance on its most high-profile issues, such as policing Iran's deal with major powers, which Iran is breaching step by step in response to crippling U.S. economic sanctions.

"What I think is important is that I give my member states and the international community the guarantee that I am absolutely independent and impermeable to pressure," said Grossi, a veteran of nuclear diplomacy and currently Argentina's ambassador to the IAEA. The IAEA board aims to have Grossi take office by Jan. 1. Grossi said that might happen earlier.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Five facts about next U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Israel's Netanyahu plans to move funds from civilian to military spending

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to shift funds designated for civilian purposes to military spending to meet any threats from Iran, a government official said on Tuesday. Netanyahu, in a speech on Monday, did not specify the...

U.S. Democratic hopeful Warren vows to bar corporate giants from hiring ex-officials

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday she would bar large corporations and major government contractors from hiring former senior government officials for at least four years, filling in more details of the anti...

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

The Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman released a special commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda to mark his 125th birth anniversary here today.Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said this...

UPDATE 1-Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

The British pound wobbled briefly on Tuesday as Britain looked set for a snap December election but its recent surge on hopes of a smooth Brexit look capped by the outside risks that the various election outcomes could bring to that scenari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019