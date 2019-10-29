International Development News
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck join Rachel Brosnahan in 'I'm Your Woman'

'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Rachel Broshnahan starrer 'I'm Your Woman' has added Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinze Kene and Bill Heck to essay key roles in the feature.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Rachel Brosnahan. Image Credit: ANI

'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Rachel Broshnahan starrer 'I'm Your Woman' has added Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinze Kene and Bill Heck to essay key roles in the feature. Moreover, filming for the flick has already commenced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, reported Variety.

Apart from Blake, Kene and Heck, the film has also welcomed Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin onboard for supporting roles. Julia Hart, along with the direction, has also co-written the script with husband Jordan Horowitz, who is bankrolling the feature with Brosnahan and Amazon Studios.

Set in America in the 1970s, the plot revolves around Jean, who runs away with her child due to her husband's crimes. Later, she comes across a couple who are dealing with an unlikely partnership. Exuding joy over the talented new members of her film, Hart said, "I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to make this movie with this genuinely wonderful cast and crew, and couldn't be more excited."

'I'm Your Woman' is set to be the fourth film by Julia Hart. She recently finished her schedule for Disney film 'Stargirl'. The release of the forthcoming film isn't revealed yet.

Brosnahan, on the work front, is set to appear in season three of the much-loved Amazon show where she has essayed the titular role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

