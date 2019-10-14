'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' sets out on a new journey in Season 3 trailer

The wait is getting shorter as the trailer of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 has finally landed! Even more, the trailer, which was unveiled on Monday, revealed a new member added to the show's cast - Liza Weil.

Set to the song 'Perfectly Marvelous', the two-minute eighteen-second trailer takes you along with the 'mad divorcee' Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) taking on a new road in her life. Over the course, she and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, meanwhile learning a lesson about show business they'll never forget.

However, Joel (Michael Zegen) who is looking forward to pursuing his own dreams, finds it difficult to support his ex-wife Midge. Abe (Tony Shalhoub) is seen on a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.

The 2018 Emmy winning show has been written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It stars Emmy winners Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Borstein, Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Emmy nominee Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Moreover, the series is a winner of 16 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-- Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. This year it earned a total of 20 nominations for Emmy awards. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere on Amazon on December 6. (ANI)

