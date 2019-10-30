HBO Max ropes in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling for comedy series

HBO Max teamed with three ace producers for upcoming original comedy series. The WarnerMedia who owns the streaming platform has roped in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling for the series and made it publicly on Tuesday at the formal unveiling of HBO Max, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

All three are based at WarnerMedia outlets -- Rae at HBO and Banks and Kaling at Warner Bros. TV. Kaling's show would be about three college roommates who have received a straight-to-series order, while the projects from Banks (a high school show based on DC Comics characters) and Rae (a comedy about a female hip-hop group) are still in development.

"Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. The story of Banks' Brownstone Productions and writer Scott Weinger follows a group of students at a boarding school for gifted kids. The teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize they will one day become superheroes.

Rae's series centers around a female rap group from outside Miami trying to make it into the music business. While Kaling's upcoming series has a 13-episode, straight-to-series order and stems and centers around three first-year roommates at Vermont's Evermore College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the sexually active girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating. (ANI)

