John Cena pledges to donate $500K to California fires first responders

John Cena has announced that he will donate $500,000 to California fires first responders. The actor plays a fire-fighter in his forthcoming comedy film "Playing With Fire" and on the honor of #FirstRespondersDay, he shared a video on his Twitter handle on Monday announcing his plan to donate the amount to those currently fighting the California wildfires.

The part-time WWE wrestler can be heard saying, "As you may know, I have a movie coming out called 'Playing With Fire' in theaters on Nov. 8. It's a wonderful comedy I think the whole family will enjoy, and it showcases a group of people that I believe are heroes -- first responders."He also added, "You also know that right now California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means our first responders are working around-the-clock, and they need our help."The 42 years old actor has also urged Paramount (the film studio) to take action alongside him. "Today I asked myself, 'What can I do?' I have come up with an answer. I want Paramount to do me one favour. I want them to pick a charity. Pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible and on behalf of 'Playing With Fire' and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause."

Meanwhile, in California, thousands have evacuated their homes and there have been power outages in the midst of multiple fires. (ANI)

