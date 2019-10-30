International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhandarkar for single-window system in Assam to attract

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:52 IST
Bhandarkar for single-window system in Assam to attract
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Wednesday said a single-window system should be in place in Assam to attract producers for shooting their films in the state. Bhandarkar called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed various issues related to the development of the film industry in the state.

The Bollywood director suggested Sonowal that a single window system should be put in place so that filmmakers and producers could obtain necessary clearances and permissions for shooting their films here. The chief minister said a lot of steps have been taken by the state government to revive the Assamese film industry.

He requested Bhandarkar to shoot one of his films in Assam so that the state's natural beauty could be projected worldwide. Bhandarkar also stressed on the need to attract film producers from West Bengal or Southern India to visit Assam apart from Bollywood so that artistes and technicians here could find substantive works all year round.

Sonowal informed him that Standard Operating Procedure for a Film Tourism Policy in the state is being prepared and once finalized, it will make Assam one of the most attractive destinations for filmmakers. Bhandarkar is in the city for attending the 3rd Guwahati International Film Festival, which is beginning tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jags' special teamer Robinson abruptly retires

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams player Josh Robinson told the team Wednesday morning that he is retiring, effective immediately. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement at the start of his press conference, saying Robinson would be plac...

Ravinder settles for silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championship

Indian grappler Ravinder settled for a silver medal after going down to Kyrgyzstans Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov in the 61kg final at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Indian suffered a 3-5 loss to Ulukbe...

Scientists cannot comment on what 'others' say: CSIR DG

CSIR Director General Shekhar C. Mande on Wednesday said the scientists can only speak about scientific theories and inventions and cannot comment on the remarks of others.Mande, who was talking to reporters at a press meet here for the upc...

UPDATE 6-Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday over his compensation and key mistakes in the development of the 737 MAX that he newly acknowledged, in the wake of deadly crash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019