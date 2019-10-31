International Development News
Helena Bonham Carter 'bored of grieving' over her split from Tim Burton

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:49 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:39 IST
Helena Bonham Carter is no longer grieving over her separation from former partner Tim Burton as she has once again found love. Carter, who collaborated with the director on films such as "Planet of the Apes," "Big Fish" and "Corpse Bride", had ended her relationship of 13 years with Burton in 2014.

The couple separated amicably and have continued co-parent their children -- Billy and Nell. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 53-year-old actor said she has moved on and is now in a happy relationship with her boyfriend, Rye Dag Holmboe.

"You break-up, you grieve, you get bored with grieving, and when you finally move on. I'm very happy with someone else. It's been a bit of unexpected magic in my life," Carter said. The actor also talked about turning 50 and yet not feeling older.

"When I turned 50, I worried it was downhill all the way. But it's quite the opposite. I don't think I've ever been happier or more fulfilled. This huge blooming of television means character-driven stories, so there's a lot of choices and a lot of work. When I was young, you were considered 'older' over 30," Carter said. The actor is currently gearing up for the third season of Netflix's "The Crown", in which she portrays Princess Margaret opposite Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II.

The show premieres on November 17.

