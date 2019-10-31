International Development News
Alia Bhatt wraps 'Sadak 2' Ooty schedule

  Ooty
Alia Bhatt completed the filming for the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film "Sadak 2" on Thursday. The 26-year-old actor shared the update with a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories.

"And that's a schedule wrap! #Sadak2," Alia wrote. The film marks her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to the director's chair after two decades.

It is the sequel to the filmmaker's 1991 film. The follow-up also stars original leads Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, along with new entrant Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Sadak 2" is slated to be released on July 10, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

