Anna Faris to star in, produce comedy 'Summer Madness'

Actor Anna Faris is set to play twin sisters in comedy feature "Summer Madness", to be directed by James Mottern. Faris is also producing the project alongside cinematographer Michael Barret, Emilio Mauro and Mottern, reported Variety.

The film focuses on "flat-broke and foul-mouthed" Georgie Cole (Faris) and her successful, elegant twin sister. "Disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, Georgie must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture-perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother's annual gala," the film's plotline reads.

The film is currently under preproduction with other cast members to be announced soon.

