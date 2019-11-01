International Development News
Development News Edition

Anna Faris to star in, produce comedy 'Summer Madness'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 10:57 IST
Anna Faris to star in, produce comedy 'Summer Madness'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Anna Faris is set to play twin sisters in comedy feature "Summer Madness", to be directed by James Mottern. Faris is also producing the project alongside cinematographer Michael Barret, Emilio Mauro and Mottern, reported Variety.

The film focuses on "flat-broke and foul-mouthed" Georgie Cole (Faris) and her successful, elegant twin sister. "Disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, Georgie must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture-perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother's annual gala," the film's plotline reads.

The film is currently under preproduction with other cast members to be announced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

25-year-old's body found with head smashed by hammer, killer recorded videos: UP Police

A 25-year-old man who went missing three days ago in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district was found murdered with the killer smashing his head with a hammer and recording the brutal incident, police said on Friday. Rajiv, a native of Chapa...

Rahul extends wishes on statehood day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry on their statehood day. He said the support and progress of every state has helped form India and asked...

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series

Actors Julia Garner, Laverne Cox, Anna Chulmsky, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series on Anna Delvey by Shonda Rhimes. Delvey, whose real name was Anna Sorokin, was a Russia-born girl who won the New Yo...

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019