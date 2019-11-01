'Jurassic World 3' to start filming mid-next year, reveals Jeff Goldblum

Veteran actor Jeff Goldblum has revealed that the team of "Jurrasic World 3" will start shooting for the film a mid-next year. The actor, who is returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm to the franchise alongside another original "Jurassic Park" stars -- Laura Dern and Sam O'Neill, said he is looking forward to starting the work on the new film to be directed by Colin Trevorrow.

"Well, I guess those dinosaur movies are kind of scary. And we're gonna do another one of those around these parts come this summer. ''(I'll) be here shooting with Laura Dern and Sam O'Neill and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it. And I can't wait," Goldblum said while talking about horror movies with Virgin Radio host Chris Evans.

"Jurassic World 3" also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)