The Bee Gees biopic in works at Paramount

Paramount Pictures has bought the life rights to the family estate of The Bee Gees -- Maurice, Robin, and Barry Gibb -- and is working on the biopic on the legendary band. The film will be based on the group's career, a source close to the project told TheWrap.

Paramount purchased the life rights to the Gibb estate on behalf of "Bohemian Rhapsody" producer Graham King and his banner GK Films. The Bee Gees, formed in 1958, shot to fame with its songs for John Travolta's "Saturday Night Fever", which featured the disco anthem "Stayin' Alive".

The band split in 2003 after Maurice Gibb's death. Robin and Barry Gibb briefly reunited in 2009 before Robin passed away in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)