Every year films from across the world make their mark in the minds of the festival audience with their outstanding caliber in terms of their craft, unique content and brilliance in filmmaking.

Festival Kaleidoscope section of 50th IFFI brings exotic films at Goa
Some of the films that have already generated a lot of buzz in international circuits are Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Synonyms and a lot more. Image Credit: ANI

50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) today announced the list of films to be screened in Festival Kaleidoscope, one of the most important sections of the festival. Every year films from across the world make their mark in the minds of the festival audience with their outstanding caliber in terms of their craft, unique content and brilliance in filmmaking. Some of the films that have already generated a lot of buzz in international circuits are Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Synonyms and a lot more.

Festival Kaleidoscope section of 50th IFFI brings under one umbrella exotic films from around the world for the film aficionados who will flock the festival at Goa. The section showcases 20 films handpicked and curated from various parts of the world which have already generated a lot of positive word about them in other film festivals across the globe. The Palme d'Or Best Film winner of Cannes Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho, the top film of the year will have its India Premiere at IFFI.

The other films in this section include, Venice Film Festival Horizon Award Best Actor winner A Son by Mehdi Barsaoui, India Premiere of And Then We Danced by Levan Akin which had won 9 international awards, Cannes Jury Prize winner Bacurau co-directed by Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho with 9 international awards, India Premiere of Locarno Film Festival winner Echo by Rúnar Rúnarsson, India Premiere of Silver Berlin Bear Best Director winner I was at Home, But by Angela Schanelec, India Premiere of La belle époque by Nicolas Bedos, India Premiere of Lara by Jan Ole Gerster, Cannes Best Actress winner Little Joe by Jessica Hausner, India Premiere of Karlovy Vary Crystal Globe Best Director winner Patrick by Tim Mielants, India Premiere of Silver Berlin Bear Best Screenplay winner Piranhas by Claudio Giovannesi, India Premiere of Cannes Best Screenplay winner Portrait of a Lady on Fire by Céline Sciamma, Sundance Film Festival Audience award winner with 9 international awards Queen of Hearts by May el-Toukhy, India Premiere of Berlin Silver Bear Best Actor and Actress winner So Long My Son by Xiaoshuai Wang, India Premiere of Serbian film Stitches with 10 international awards directed by Miroslav Terzic, Golden Berlin Bear Best Film winner Synonyms by Nadav Lapid, Most sought after film of the year System Crasher with 10 international awards by Nora Fingscheidt, Tremors by Jayro Bustamante, India Premiere of Crystal Globe Best Film winner at Karlovy Vary Film Festival The Father by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov and India Premiere of Venice FIPRESCI Prize winner Blanco en blanco directed by Théo Court.

2019 marks the 50th year of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is often counted amongst one of the earliest film festivals of the Asian continent. The 50th International Film Festival of India,2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 nonfeature films in the Indian Panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

