Black Clover Chapter 227 spoilers – Asta vs Queen in battle, What others can be seen

Black Clover Chapter 227 is going to deal with Noelle who is on her way to the Hearts Kingdom. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

Fans are passionately waiting for Black Clover Chapter 227. Chapter 226 came out earlier this week and the Japanese manga aficionados highly enjoyed another week of Tabata greatness. Here we will try to find out what we can see in the upcoming chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 227 is said to be quite interesting and fascinating. It will show Asta and the gang arriving in the Hearts Kingdom. Although they were caught, still the Queen is unable to come to a conclusion why they are there. Nero and Finral assisted him so that he could deal with the Hearts Queen and they successfully made it possible to launch attack, as reported by EconoTimes.

Black Clover Chapter 227 is going to deal with Noelle who is on her way to the Hearts Kingdom. But her intention of travelling is different. She is passionate to be there as she wants to investigate and know more about her roots. She believes she has the right to know what actually happened to her mother, who was said had passed away as the devil Megicula cursed her.

On the other hand, Gaja and the Queen are going to be astonished in Black Clover Chapter 227 as they will witness Finral's magic that allows him to teleport in far distance. It was previously said Asta would be fighting by utilizing an anti-magic sword to break off the spells hurled against him.

In the upcoming chapter, fighting will come to an end as Asta will end it with his anti-magic swords that is easily predicted from the previous chapter's conclusion. The Queen is believed to state the reason why she requires Asta's demon. It is simply due to the curse that lies in the Hearts Kingdom which Noelle and Asta have come to investigate. The Queen must be in dire need to remove the curse from her land.

Black Clover Chapter 227 will be released on November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga and anime.

