Shiri Appleby, Yvette Nicole Brown board Disney Plus series 'Big Shots'

Actors Shiri Appleby and Yvette Nicole Brown have joined John Stamos in upcoming Disney Plus series "Big Shots". The 10-episode dramedy will be written and executive produced by David E Kelley and Dean Lorey, Deadline reported.

Stamos will play a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching work at an elite all-girls private high school. Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Appleby, 40, will play Holly, the good-humoured and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach. Brown, 48, will essay the role of Sherilyn, the no nonsense dean of Westbrook School for Girls.

"Big Shots", to be produced by ABC Studios, will start shooting next month.

