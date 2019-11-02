Vince Vaughn, Sharon Horgan to lead rom-com 'The Last Drop'

Actors Vince Vaughn and Sharon Horgan are set to star in romantic dramedy "The Last Drop". The film is being directed by Christopher Storer, reported Variety.

Written by Brandon Murphy, Phillip Murphy and Elizabeth Chomko the story follows "culinary show host Clay Mason (Vaughn), a charming bon vivant whose endless meals and long nights of drinking have brought his career to a tipping point. Just as his debilitating lifestyle begins to unwind his career, he crosses paths with Holly (Horgan), a spirited antiques dealer who sees through Clay’s bravado and helps him find the strength to pull out of his tailspin. " 21 Laps' Shawn Levy and Dan Levine and Dan Cohen will be producing the project along with Jen Dana of 3311.

"Clay requires a nuanced performance as he is both incredibly charming and seriously flawed, and with Vince’s ability to be exceptionally funny while at the same time highly affecting, he is perfectly cast in the role. "We are thrilled to be working with Vince again and can’t wait to see the chemistry he and Sharon will share on screen. Chris comes from a strong background of comedy and has really extended his range with ‘Ramy,’ which is utterly compassionate while never missing a comedic beat," Levy, Levine and Cohen said in a statement.

