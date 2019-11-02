Hrithik Roshan extends Chhath Puja greetings to devotees

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday extended warm greetings to devotees on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release -- War, took to Twitter to send 'love' and wish 'Happy Chhath Puja' to the fans and followers.

"Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today," he tweeted. The 45-year-old star also shared a snap wherein he is all smiles as he interacts with a few fans.

His film also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor set the box office on fire by crossing Rs 300 crore mark and turning this year's highest grosser. 'War' also created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

The flick is also the fifth Yash Raj film to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan.' (ANI)

