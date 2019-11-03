International Development News
Development News Edition

Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beverly Hills
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 08:45 IST
Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700
Image Credit: Twitter (@olivianj)

Olivia Newton-John's tight black pants and leather jacket from the movie "Grease" sold for $405,700 at a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, more than double the expected price, Julien's Auctions said. The outfit that marked the transition of Newton-John's character in the 1978 musical from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy was among 500 items for sale to help raise money for the performer's cancer treatment center in Australia.

The infamous pants worn by Newton-John for the "You're the One That I Want" duet with John Travolta were so tight that she had to be sewn into them to film the scene, and were sold with a broken zipper. The buyers for the pants and jacket were not revealed. The auction raised $2.4 million in total, with many items related to the movie-going for many times overestimates, Julien's said.

A "Grease" poster signed by Newton-John, Travolta and other cast members sold for $64,000, compared to an estimate of $1,000. The pink lace gown the actress wore to the movie premiere in Los Angeles went for $18,750. A custom Pink Ladies jacket given to the actress by the cast and crew fetched $50,000, 25 times its original estimate. The British-born, Australian-raised 71-year-old singer and actress said earlier this year that she was battling breast cancer for the third time since first being diagnosed in 1992.

After her first bout with cancer, she helped set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, which aims to support the mind as well as the body. All of the proceeds from the "Grease" jacket and pants will benefit the center, as well as a portion of all the other items sold on Saturday.

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume; British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Strasburg opts out of Nationals contract

World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years and 100 million of his contract with the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. The 31-year-old right-hander is coming off a ...

UPDATE 3-Horse racing-Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom euthanized

Vino Rosso won the 6 million Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that saw another horse taken away by ambulance and later euthanized after suffering an injury to his left hind limb. Vino Rosso stormed across the f...

India has one of the most people-friendly tax regime: PM

We have done significant work in area of taxation. India has one of the most people-friendly tax regime PM....

Hornets hang on to beat depleted Warriors

Terry Rozier dropped in a go-ahead basket with 109 to play and the visiting Charlotte Hornets survived a frantic finish to hold off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night. Charlottes Dwayne Bacon and Golden States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019