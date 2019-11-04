International Development News
Sometimes we fall off: Kim Kardashian on gaining 18 pounds, fitness goals

Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind as she hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she's gained over the course of last year.

Kim Kardashian . Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4: Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind as she hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she's gained over the course of last year. Kardashian West posted a video on her Instagram story referring to Alcantara, where she was seen squatting. "So we're doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do -- with this one -- but I figured we have to get into it at some point. And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. Up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago," reported People.

She then told followers that she hopes to lose weight with the help of her trainer, and hinted that they have a major goal to reach before her next birthday. "To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs," she said. "It's my eating. I work out but it's like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40."

Alcantara can then be heard saying, "You're going to be 39 going on 21." The next day, the 39-year-old model was back in the gym for a Sunday morning workout as well. While hitting a StairMaster machine, she captioned a video on her Instagram Story, "A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!"

In August 2018, Kardashian West revealed in an interview with E! News that she had recently lost 20 lbs and shared the ways she achieved her fit physique. "I work-out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavyweights. I don't do a lot of cardio," she told the outlet at the time. "But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, 'What are you doing?' She says, 'I don't care what, I just need to know.'"

"I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm like 116 and it just feels good," she continued. "I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will. So, I love it." Kardashian said she also changed her diet, cutting back on the amount of sugar she consumed. "I don't really eat sugar the way I used to. It doesn't really do it for me," she explained.

"I've kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it," the reality star added. "And so I really do control that now. ... I don't want to ruin it by just stuffing my face." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

