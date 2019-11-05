Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comcast launches tools to improve ad targeting on TV

Comcast Corp on Monday launched new advertising capabilities to help advertisers find and target certain television viewers, as the largest U.S. cable TV provider tries to lure ad dollars away from digital rivals. The TV industry has been trying to catch up to digital and internet advertising, where technology has long allowed companies to target ads to people based on interests, and more easily measure how effective the ads were in convincing consumers to visit stores or buy a product.

Liam Gallagher wins first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at Sunday's MTV Europe Music Awards, where the big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS. Taylor Swift won "Best U.S. Act" and "Best Video" and Eilish was awarded "Best Song" and "Best New" in a show that celebrated "Year of the Woman" with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey and Rosalia.

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in "The Morning Show", an original show for Apple Inc's new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her "Friends" sister Reese Witherspoon. In the 10-episode program, Aniston plays a well-known television journalist on a fictional morning program whose male co-presenter, played by Steve Carell, has been fired amid sexual harassment accusations.

Gay Byrne, Ireland's 'most influential broadcaster', dies at 85

Ireland's best known television personality Gay Byrne, who hosted "The Late Late Show" for almost 40 years, died aged 85 on Monday, and was hailed by the prime minister as the "most influential broadcaster in the history of the state". Byrne hosted the first episode of national broadcaster RTE's flagship chat show in 1962, becoming Ireland's answer to U.S. TV host Johnny Carson, and was the face of some of the most significant moments in Irish life in a show that remains a Friday night institution.

Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Fizzles with $29 Million Debut

"Terminator: Dark Fate" shot past box office competition but still fell short of expectations as Paramount and Skydance Media's sci-fi sequel debuted to $29 million in North America. Though the sixth installment in the "Terminator" franchise landed in first place on domestic box office charts, the results are less than promising given the film's $185 million budget. Heading into the weekend, the movie was expected to collect over $40 million during its first three days in theaters. Those figures seemed attainable since reviews were strong and audience sentiment was overwhelmingly positive.

Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group's management said. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police.

Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame

Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged seven, who had expressed interest in taking lessons. Today Bogdanovski's violins are priced at 60,000 euros ($67,000) apiece and are sold worldwide, while Kostadin is an internationally acclaimed violinist. His younger sister Frosina is also a professional violinist.

Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of London's Notting Hill

A Banksy mural, covered up by builders' hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, will be uncovered on Monday in the heart of London's Notting Hill area. The work - known variously as the Graffiti Painter, The Painter or Velazquez - shows an artist, thought to be Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, with an easel writing "Banksy" in large red letters.

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

