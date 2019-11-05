Sandra Bullock sets Netflix return with post-incarceration movie

Sandra Bullock is coming back to Netflix with a yet-to-be-titled drama about life after prison. This will be the Oscar winner's second project with the streamer after acclaimed thriller "Bird Box".

According to Variety, Nora Fingscheidt is attached to direct and Graham King will execute producing duties. Fingscheidt will direct from a script by "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" helmer Christopher McQuarrie.

The story follows a woman (Bullock) who, after serving time for a violent crime, re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding her estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

King will produce for GK Films alongside Bullock through her Fortis Films as well as Veronica Ferres for Construction Film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)