Dennis Quaid plans to marry Laura Savoie soon

Dennis Quaid is planning to tie the knot with fiancee Laura Savoie within the year. The couple started dating in June and the "Parent Trap" actor proposed to Savoie last month in Hawaii.

"You've got a year, right? And if you go past a year without getting married, then you're suspect. That's basic etiquette," Quaid, 65, told Entertainment Tonight. The actor said they started planning the wedding "the next minute" after he popped the question to Savoie, 26.

"I think she's looking at wedding dresses today. She’s gotta get started," Quaid added. Savoie is currently working towards her PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and expects to graduate in 2021.

Quaid previously dated Santa Auzina. He was previously married to real-estate broker Kimberly Buffington, with whom he has twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, both 11. He was also married to actor Meg Ryan, with whom he shared son Jack, 27. Quaid married to actor PJ Soles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)