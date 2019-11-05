Queen Latifah to headline 'The Equalizer' series reboot

Actor-singer Queen Latifah will star as The Equalizer in the eponymous reboot series set at CBS. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is developing a new version of its 1980s series.

The original series starred Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence operative who used his training to help people out of difficult situations. The show was also the basis for two feature films starring Denzel Washington. The modern take will stay true to the premise of the original, with Latifah playing an enigmatic woman who uses her skill set to help people.

Universal Television is producing in association with CBS Television Studios.

