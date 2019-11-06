Public needs to see Snyder cut version of 'Justice League': Jason Momoa

Actor Jason Momoa has said he has watched the original version of "Justice League", which was directed entirely by Zack Snyder. Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) long believe that an original cut from Snyder of the 2017 film exists and have been petitioning Warner Bros for its release.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy. The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office. Momoa, who has himself been asking for the release of Snyder cut, told MTV that people will definitely like it.

"I've seen the Snyder cut. I think the public needs to see it. I'm obviously indebted to Warners and DC and I don't know how they feel about it. But as a fan, I'm very, very happy I got to see it," the "Aquaman" star said. Asked whether Snyder's version felt different to the one audiences saw in theatres, Momoa said, "Yeah."

"Justice League" also featured Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

