International Development News
Development News Edition

Public needs to see Snyder cut version of 'Justice League': Jason Momoa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:00 IST
Public needs to see Snyder cut version of 'Justice League': Jason Momoa
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Jason Momoa has said he has watched the original version of "Justice League", which was directed entirely by Zack Snyder. Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) long believe that an original cut from Snyder of the 2017 film exists and have been petitioning Warner Bros for its release.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy. The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office. Momoa, who has himself been asking for the release of Snyder cut, told MTV that people will definitely like it.

"I've seen the Snyder cut. I think the public needs to see it. I'm obviously indebted to Warners and DC and I don't know how they feel about it. But as a fan, I'm very, very happy I got to see it," the "Aquaman" star said. Asked whether Snyder's version felt different to the one audiences saw in theatres, Momoa said, "Yeah."

"Justice League" also featured Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand base for methane-measuring satellite mission

A satellite mission to measure global methane emissions from oil and gas facilities will be based in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday, in a collaboration with a U.S. environmental group. The MethaneSAT, due to be launched in 20...

NABARD has taken up 14 agriculture projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has taken up 14 projects in the agriculture sector in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a total refinance of over Rs 120 crore, a senior NABARD official said. Gen...

'The Batman' casts Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell to play The Penguin

Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are in talks to join Matt Reeves The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis will play Bruce Wayne Batmans butler Alfred Pennyworth and Farrell is set t...

ANALYSIS-Cause of Philadelphia fire sounds alarm over aging U.S. refineries

How did a piece of piping installed when Richard Nixon was U.S. president go without once being checked before leading to a fire that devastated the East Coasts largest and oldest oil refinery Thats a question safety experts and activists a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019