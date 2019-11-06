Thanks to Kriti and some blessed hands, I got out of the pit, says Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat says there was a time when he was going through a low phase in his life and, thanks to his family and actor Kriti Kharbanda, he emerged a winner. The actor, best known for "Fukrey" films, made his film debut in 2012 and said he saw many ups and downs over the years which hurt people close to him more.

"When I entered the industry, I was what I am right now. I changed a bit in the middle due to some circumstances. "I just went down a bit within myself in the middle, I was in a big pit. Then realisation happened, then some good, blessed hands helped me get out of the pit. Then I got back to who I was when I came to Mumbai," Pulkit told PTI.

The 35-year-old actor said the moment he reconnected with his passion to act, he felt better. "I came here for the movies. The moment I reconnected with that part of mine, I got what I came for. Everything fell into place, all thanks to her (Kriti) and my family. "Only a handful of people are there, because of their blessings... They all would've gone through more pain than I went through. But I am good now. Even professionally I am much more confident today," he added.

The actor will next be seen in the Anees Bazmee-directed comedy, "Pagalpanti". The film also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti, Arshad Warsi among others. Though Pulkit has featured in comedies before, he believes one can't be "too confident" about knowing the beats of the genre.

"You cannot have that attitude. Till today, Anil Kapoor doesn't take success or his craft for granted. For him, 'Pagalpanti' must be a cakewalk and yet you see him on the sets doing so much hard work. We have learnt from him. "He had a Rs 200 crore hit with 'Total Dhamaal' and came here, completely moved on from that, ready to immerse in the new film," he said.

The actor believes when co-stars like Kapoor and Warsi, who come with massive experience in comedy, are ready to give their all, it's an eye-opener for the new crop. "When you see him and the likes of Arshad, Saurabh Shukla still giving their best, you realise you have to prove yourself every time... it's the same battle which is exciting. Battle to outdo your previous performance," he said.

"Pagalpanti" is scheduled to be released on November 22.

