UPDATE 1-French film star Deneuve hospitalised after a stroke - AFP

French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a stroke, French news agency AFP reported.

"Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days' rest," AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent. Nicknamed the "Ice Maiden" because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France's leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.

She won fame for her portrayal of an umbrella seller's daughter in Jacques Demy's 1963 musical "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg) for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. In 1965, she triumphed as a frigid, schizophrenic woman in Polish director Roman Polanski's harrowing "Repulsion" and in 1968, she was nominated for a BAFTA Best Actress award for her role in "Belle de Jour". In 1993, she was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in "Indochine".

Often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, the blonde Deneuve was a fixture at Paris fashion shows and was known for her biting wit. Last year, she and 99 other French women denounced a backlash against men following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying the #Metoo campaign against sexual harassment amounted to "puritanism".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)