Criminal Minds Season 15 updates – What can we see in the final season

Fans are mentally prepared to bid adieu to Criminal Minds Season 15. But they have some genuine questions – how the American police procedural crime drama television series' final season will end?

Criminal Minds Season 15 does not have an official premiere date. The epic long-running series will return with only 10 episodes in the last remaining season, thus fans are worried how lots of thing will be tied up in such less number of episodes. Here we will discuss some latest updates related to the final season of Jeff Davis-created police procedural crime drama series.

There is also a possibility to see some antagonists Criminal Minds Season 15 from the previous seasons. The viewers will enjoy seeing the exploration of the relationship between Jennifer and Dr Reid. His discovery of a new love interest named Max is going to be quite memorable to avid viewers. Max will be portrayed as a kind-hearted, quirky and candid woman. She will initially have a friendship with Dr Reid and then emerge as his very special friend. Unfortunately, she will be present in only two episodes.

The imminent season is likely to see the returning of major actors like Joe Mantegna, Daniel Henney, Kirsten Vangsness, Matthew Gray Gubler, Adam Rodriguez, A J Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler to name a few. They will be reprising their roles from the previous seasons as David Rossi, Matt Simmons, Penelope Garcia, Dr Reid, Luke Alvez, Jennifer Jareau aka JJ, Emily Prentiss and Tara Lewis respectively.

Many fans want to see the returning of Shemar Moore in the final season of police procedural crime drama who was seen playing the role of Derek Morgan between Season 1 and 11 and was present as a guest star in Season 12 and 13. After 2017, he was not seen in the series. He was seen in 253 episodes of Criminal Minds.

If the latest updates are to be believed, the upcoming Criminal Minds Season 15 would start with a six-month time jump from Season 14's finale. More details on it are yet to be revealed. "We kick off the final 10 with a two-parter, basically. Whether they're aired at the same time or not is unclear, but it's a two-hour story. The emotional journey of our heroes [picks] up about six months after this finale has aired, and chasing the Chameleon," showrunner Erika Messer said.

As Criminal Minds Season 15 does not have an official release date, it is likely to be released anytime in 2020.