International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-French film star Deneuve hospitalised after "limited" stroke

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 00:48 IST
UPDATE 3-French film star Deneuve hospitalised after "limited" stroke
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a "limited" stroke, her family said.

"Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days' rest," AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent. Artmedia, the agency representing the actress, confirmed the terms of the statement to Reuters.

Nicknamed the "Ice Maiden" because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France's leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s. She won fame for her portrayal of an umbrella seller's daughter in Jacques Demy's 1963 musical "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg), for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 1965, she triumphed as a frigid, schizophrenic woman in Polish director Roman Polanski's harrowing "Repulsion". In 1968, she was nominated for a BAFTA Best Actress award for "Belle de Jour", in which she plays a woman who spends mid-week afternoons as a high-class prostitute while her husband is at work. In 1993, Deneuve was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in "Indochine".

Often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, the blonde Deneuve is a fixture at Paris fashion shows and is known for her biting wit. Last year, she and 99 other French women denounced a backlash against men following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying the #Metoo campaign against sexual harassment amounted to "puritanism".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...

Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemens Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on ...

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team -official

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wedne...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019