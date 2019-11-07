International Development News
Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

Ajay Devgn from a still in the film (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha have acquired the rights of the journey of the seven brothers and would be producing the project together.

Titled "The Ramsay Biopic", it is written by Ritesh Shah. The Ramsay Brothers rose to fame with cult films like "Purani Haveli", "Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche", "Veerana" and "Bandh Darwaza". These films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica.

"The late Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. "Ajay and I are honoured and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of three generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India," Sinha said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

