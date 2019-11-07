Akshay Kumar recreates 'Namastey London' scene on sets of 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar recently recreated a scene from the 2007 hit movie 'Namastey London' along with Katrina Kaif and shared it on social media on Thursday. While referring to the poster of his upcoming flick 'Filhaal' where Akshay Kumar is seen romancing with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, the 'Housefull 4' actor shared a video on his Instagram account where he recreated the same scene from 'Namastey London' along with Katrina Kaif.'

While sharing the post he wrote," Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you'll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all" In the movie, there is a sequence where Akshay meets Katrina for the first time and gets mesmerized by her beauty and keeps on looking in her pretty eyes. And the same scene is recreated by him in the clip.

The 'Mission Mangal' star said that he read the comments on the teaser of 'Filhaal' where the fans said that it reminded them of 'Namastey London' and coincidentally he was shooting for his upcoming flick 'Sooryavanshi' with 'Jazz' (Katrina Kaif's character;'s name) following which he thought of surprising the fans with this clip. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is basking the success of his multi-starrer box office which has crossed the 100 crore mark.

The Farhad Samji directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. (ANI)

