Will leave my house only for good movies and nice company: Arshad Warsi

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 07-11-2019 17:43 IST
Arshad Warsi says as someone who is "lazy" and "not greedy", a film has to really inspire him to leave his house. "There is no limit to greed and what you want. I am a different person. I am not the right model for an actor. An actor should be considerate and must be greedy for more and more. I am content and I don't care. I am lazy as hell.

"It has to mean a lot for me to get out of the house and do a film. Good movies and nice company are the only things that bring me out of my house and on the sets," Arshad said in an interview here. Arshad has been part of successful franchise films like "Golmaal", "Dhamaal", "Munnabhai..". He will be seen next in "Pagalpanti" and he believes the Anees Bazmee-directed film has the scope of turning into a franchise.

"The amount of offers I get (for franchise films) is a lot more. I hear the script, I know who is making it and you know how it will be made. 'Pagalpanti' is my first film with Anees Bazmee and I know how good he is with writing. He has got Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, John Abraham and it is a good team to work with. "I have a feeling it will do well and this will get into a series. I believe people like to see characters. Characters make series, films don't. So you have to get people like the characters for it to be made into a series."

Citing an example of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge" and "Munnabhai.." series, Arshad said not every successful film can be turned into a franchise. "Like you can't have a part two of 'Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge'. The film was good but the characters were normal, two people in love, in 'Munnabhai MBBS' and 'Golmaal', it is possible as you like each and every character and you want to see them again."

The 51-year-old actor revealed he has rejected quite a few franchise films like Indra Kumar's "Grant Masti" and "Great Grand Masti" because he wasn't comfortable doing sex-comedies. "There are so many films that I have said no to and I knew that it will do well. I did not do them because it did not appeal to me. I was offered 'Grand Masti', 'Great Grand Masti', I can't do this because I was not comfortable with sex comedies."

Though he is seen primarily in comedy films, Arshad said his characters have always been unique and entertaining and that is what has connected well with the audience. "I am not repetitive. The reason I am not repetitive is because I play the character what my writer writes. The moment you follow what your writer has written for you then your character and acting changes. When you are honest to your character, then it stays with people," he said citing the example of "Ishqiya" and "Munnabhai".

The "Jolly LLB" actor said he does not bother about the size of his role if it is meaningful to the story. "I don't care really, it really doesn't matter. Look at Amitabh Bachchan, he has mostly acted in two or three hero films, he would have had few solo releases all his life. You got to do good films with good people that is all matters. It is just your ego feeding you up."

Arshad's comic timing has been lauded not only by his co-stars and filmmakers but critics and the audience as well. "I have never got bad reviews. Even if the film has not done well, I have always got this in the review, 'He is done so well, wish he was not a part of the film'."

The actor is currently busy promoting his next multi-starrer comedy film "Pagalpanti", which will arrive in theatres on November 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Give Feedback
