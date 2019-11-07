8th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival kicks off

The eighth edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday at Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Mcleodganj. "The festival lineup this year has been carefully selected representing a range of genres and themes. Like all good films, they shine a light on urgent socio-political issues and excavate the depths of human experience," Ritu Sarin, founder-director of the festival, said.

The festival began with a performance by artists of TIPA followed by a short address by president of the Central Tibetan Administration Lobsang Sangay who congratulated the founders of DIFF for persisting on the difficult endeavour of creating and sustaining an independent film festival. Actor Adil Hussain will be attending the festival and conducting an acting workshop. Indian feature film directors Ekta Mittal, Gurvinder Singh, Kislay, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Priya Sen, R V Ramani, and Vinod Kamble will also be present in the DIFF.

International filmmakers attending the festival include Jesse Alk, Kazuhiro Soda and Samuel Weniger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)