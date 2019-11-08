'BH90210' will not get a second season

Fox has announced that "BH90210", a reboot of the popular teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" will not return for a second season. The six-episode series saw original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again playing heightened versions of themselves, rather than their original characters.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian (Austin Green), Gabrielle (Carteris), Ian (Ziering), Jason (Priestley), Jennie (Garth), Shannen (Doherty) and Tori (Spelling), who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival," Fox said in a statement.

The show was produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. The original "Beverly Hills, 90210" premiered on Fox in 1990.

