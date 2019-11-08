Meryl Streep, Emma Ston to host Met Gala 2020

Hollywood star Meryl Streep will team up with actor Emma Stone and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to host the 2020 edition of Met Gala, Hollywood annual fashion event. Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière will co-chair alongside the trio.

Slated to take place on May 4, the theme of the gala would be "About Time: Fashion and Duration", reported Variety. The attendees are requested to "explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present and future" by utilizing Henri Bergson's concept of la duree. Virginia Woolf will serve as the 'ghost narrator' of the exhibition, according to a release from Met Gala.

This year's theme of the gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)