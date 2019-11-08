Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Albeit future of Now You See Me 3 is not uncertain as Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced in May 2015 that "they had indeed commenced early planning for it, still fans are in distress for not getting latest updates directly or indirectly from the production.

Not only fans are concerned about Now You See Me 3, they are also wondering whether Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in the movie or not. A rumor is also up in the air that Isla Fisher would also reprise her role in the third installment of the heist thriller films despite her disagreement to continue. Even Elias Koteas is also not supposed to get back in the third installment.

If we need to go with the rumors, Now You See Me 3 may portray Benedict Cumberbatch as a major agent dealing with The Eyes. His other group of fans believe that the Sherlock actor may just appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the movie. But the beautiful thing is that the 43-year-old actor himself previously confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it.

The plot for the third installment is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations, predictions that ultimately take shape into rumors. Even the name of Benedict Cumberbatch's character is not disclosed. But based on many sources, we have come to know that the upcoming film will focus on a new style of robbery and this angle will surely require some new faces and Benedict Cumberbatch is one of them. The viewers may be amused seeing him as an antagonist or villain, a cop or investigator in the movie.

On the other hand, the returning actors are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official premiere date.