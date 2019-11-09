Adam Scott, Ben Stiller working on drama series 'Severance'

Adam Scott is set to star in Apple drama series "Severance", with Ben Stiller attached to direct. Stiller and Scott will also serve as executive producers on the project, reported Variety.

The show is described as "a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level." Scott is playing the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Dan Erickson is writing the script.

