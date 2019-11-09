Here's Jennifer Aniston's advice to Matthew McConaughey on joining Instagram

Actor Jennifer Aniston, who recently joined the picture-sharing platform, Instagram, gave some useful advice to another social media newbie, Mathew McConaughey. During a conversation with Extra on Thursday (local time), the 'Friends' star advised, "Just try to have fun with it... Just don't overthink it," reported Fox News.

Breaking the Guinness' world record, the actor garnered around 18.9 million followers since she signed up on Instagram on October 15. Her very first post on the platform earned more than 15 million likes. The post was a selfie with all her 'Friends' costars. McConaughey got on the photo and video sharing platform earlier this week, on the occasion of his 50th birthday. He has managed to earn 1.5 million followers since Friday night.

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor's first post, which received 2 million views, was footage wherein he talks about joining social media. On being asked if Aniston had an influence on McConaughey for joining the social media platform, the 'Murder Mystery' star responded, "Did I inspire Matthew? I have now achieved some very incredible things, people." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)